Truist Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $115.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $108.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.