Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

