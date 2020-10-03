Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Pennant Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Pennant Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

PNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PNTG opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

