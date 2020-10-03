Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $243.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.19. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.