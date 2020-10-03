Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $365,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.17. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.