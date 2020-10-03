Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 67.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 587,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $127.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

