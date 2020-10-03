Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $9,282,867. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $259.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $740.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

