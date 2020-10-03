Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after buying an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,717 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $95.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

