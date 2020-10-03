Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $256.96, but opened at $277.03. Twilio shares last traded at $286.70, with a volume of 101,394 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $39,513,687. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

