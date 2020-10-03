Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ResMed by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $259,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,104 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.