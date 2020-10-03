Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $26.55 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $276.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

