Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

