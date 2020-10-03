Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,691,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,634,000 after purchasing an additional 108,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 261,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 424,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $24.73 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

