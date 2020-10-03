Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.