Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. BofA Securities downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.83 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.