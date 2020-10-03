Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

