Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CSWC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

