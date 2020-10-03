Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after buying an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

