Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.06% of Monroe Capital worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 647.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Monroe Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

