Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.49 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $16,507,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 318.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after acquiring an additional 106,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.