Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.61% of Titan Machinery worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

