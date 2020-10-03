Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $54,233,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after buying an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 1,008,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 890,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period.

NYSE HPP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

