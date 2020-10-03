Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 82.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 562,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FireEye by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $12.38 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

