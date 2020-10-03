Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 4,200 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $119,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Shares of EC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ecopetrol SA has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

