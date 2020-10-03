Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 62,200 Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 147.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.