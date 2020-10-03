Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 8,500 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Immersion by 49.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Immersion by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $7,591,356.36. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,041 shares of company stock worth $13,616,430. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

