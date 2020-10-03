Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.