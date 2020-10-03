Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

