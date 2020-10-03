Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.