Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAG shares. Barclays cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.75 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.