Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 28,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 1,281,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 306,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 295,173 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

