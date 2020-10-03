Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,900 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,548,000 after purchasing an additional 247,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 224,048 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $121.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,629.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,957. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.