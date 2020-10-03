Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 500 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of CSW Industrials worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,777,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $188,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

