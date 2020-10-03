Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,800 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 221,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waterstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

