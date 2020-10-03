Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 76.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CDK Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of CDK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

