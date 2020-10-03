Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

