Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,148.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $63.89 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

