UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

SOUHY stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.