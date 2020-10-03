United Community Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Community Banks by 445.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

