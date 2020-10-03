United Corp Crawford Acquires 41,400 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) major shareholder United Corp Crawford acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

