United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $6.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.59 billion and the highest is $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.26 billion to $27.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.