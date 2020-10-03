United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UBFO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

