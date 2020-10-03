UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE UNH opened at $311.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.24. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

