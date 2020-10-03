Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

UPWK opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 221,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 113,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

