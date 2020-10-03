Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

