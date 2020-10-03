Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.