Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Short Interest Update

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,288,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 11,380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,536,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALPQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.06 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative net margin of 237.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

