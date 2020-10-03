ValuEngine Downgrades Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

TRVG opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

