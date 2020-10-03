ValuEngine Upgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Buy

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Shares of TDOC opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $554,498.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,773.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,197,454. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

