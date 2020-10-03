ValuEngine Upgrades WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Buy

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WEST JAPAN RWY/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

